Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 509.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,133,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,632 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 867,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,944,000 after acquiring an additional 722,031 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,934.2% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 523,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 512,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $12,880,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 498,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

