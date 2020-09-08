Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

INTC traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

