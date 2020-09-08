Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,910,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,233,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 875,500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,647,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493,377 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

