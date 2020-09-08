Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 1,799,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,021,674. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

