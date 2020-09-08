Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.67% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 12,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,221. The company has a market cap of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

