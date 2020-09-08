Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

EXI traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,195. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

