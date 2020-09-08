Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,733. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

