Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,878 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Peloton by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798.

PTON traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 887,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,781. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.