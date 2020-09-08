Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,141,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,054,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 190,128 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.