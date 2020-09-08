Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3,610.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

VBR traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. 8,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

