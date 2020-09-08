Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 101.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 379,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,252,000 after purchasing an additional 191,128 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 155.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 70,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

