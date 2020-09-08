Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 256,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

