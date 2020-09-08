Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,651 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.2% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

