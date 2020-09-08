Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. 2,672,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,121,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

