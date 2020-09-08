Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 611,083 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 704.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period.

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,400 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

