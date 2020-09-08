Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.22. 261,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.