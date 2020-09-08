Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 23,217 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

GDX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,940,414. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

