Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $7,521,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 30,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

