Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $13.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

