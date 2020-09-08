Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 36,040 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 126,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 2,346,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.