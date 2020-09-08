Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.52 Million Position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Applied Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of Applied Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after acquiring an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,113,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $30,449.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,983.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,704,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $3,009,166. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,437. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

See Also: Google Finance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit