Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.52 Million Position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Applied Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of Applied Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after acquiring an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,113,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $30,449.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,983.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,704,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $3,009,166. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,437. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

