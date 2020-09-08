Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,927 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 807.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 229,864 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

PXH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 22,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

