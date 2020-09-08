Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,186 shares during the period. Kura Oncology comprises about 2.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.93% of Kura Oncology worth $45,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

KURA stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,857 shares of company stock worth $2,833,247 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.