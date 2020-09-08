Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Kura Oncology worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 341,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 40.0% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,857 shares of company stock worth $2,833,247 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 616,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.