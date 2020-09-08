Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.31 ($65.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXS shares. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

ETR LXS traded up €0.76 ($0.89) on Thursday, hitting €49.80 ($58.59). 161,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.51. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

