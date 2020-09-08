Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.31 ($65.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXS shares. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

ETR LXS traded up €0.76 ($0.89) on Thursday, hitting €49.80 ($58.59). 161,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.51. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit