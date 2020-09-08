Largo Coin (LRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.82 or 0.00097904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $167.06 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00224782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01710395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00168484 BTC.

Largo Coin’s total supply is 41,355,758 coins and its circulating supply is 17,005,478 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

