Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Sep 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.04. Laureate Education posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 689,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,221 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $9,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

