Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,960.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

