Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $960.23 million, a PE ratio of 148.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 73,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Insiders bought 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

