LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s (LZAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get LONZA GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $59.64 on Friday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.