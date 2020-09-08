Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 79.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $3.46 million and $38.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00115471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00224668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.01704353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00169498 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.