Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Lucara Diamond

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

