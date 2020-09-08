Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminex exited the second quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Revenues at the Assay and Other segments witnessed an uptick during the quarter. The company continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms that currently have a strong customer base. Also, the company witnessed total sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics revenue growth in the quarter. Expansion of both margins is a positive. The acquisition of the flow cytometry asset of Millipore Sigma continues to drive performance. Notably, a plethora of regulatory clearances instill optimism on the stock. Solid product portfolio expansion is also encouraging. However, revenues at each operating segment other than the Assay and Other segments declined in the quarter. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of LMNX opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $412,692.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,329.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,090,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock valued at $24,519,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 270,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 188,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

