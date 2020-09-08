Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on M. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.73.

NYSE:M opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

