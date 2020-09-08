Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 32,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,425. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

