Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGTA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

