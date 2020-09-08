Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Earns Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,469 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 804.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,098 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

