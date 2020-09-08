Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,017 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 3.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 94,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

