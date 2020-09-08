Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

