Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,842. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.