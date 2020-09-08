Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

