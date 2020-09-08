Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 211,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.36. The stock had a trading volume of 243,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.73. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

