Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

