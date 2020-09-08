Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.37. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

