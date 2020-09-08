Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,640,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,695,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $91,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,866,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,701 shares of company stock valued at $60,170,559 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Medallia by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Medallia by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

