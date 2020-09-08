Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Raised to $40.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,695,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $5,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,308.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock valued at $60,170,559.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 142.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 213.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

