Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Raised to $40.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,695,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $5,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,885,308.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock valued at $60,170,559.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 142.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 213.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit