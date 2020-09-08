Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 116.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

