Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,255. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

