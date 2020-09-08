Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.05

Sep 8th, 2020

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.05 and last traded at $137.75, with a volume of 4721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

