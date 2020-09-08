Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of MIK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 2,709,969 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit