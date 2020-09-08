Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 2,709,969 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.